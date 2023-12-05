Multiple units respond to structure fire on Jump St. in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire on Jump Street in Owens Cross Roads Tuesday afternoon.

The department said there were multiple units on the scene in the 7000 block of Jump Street. People were urged to avoid the area.

