Multiple units respond to structure fire on Jump St. in Owens Cross Roads

Scene of crews responding to fire on Jump Street
Scene of crews responding to fire on Jump Street(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire on Jump Street in Owens Cross Roads Tuesday afternoon.

The department said there were multiple units on the scene in the 7000 block of Jump Street. People were urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

