Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on scene of shooting in Somerville

Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on Chapdelaine road in Brownington.
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of reported shooting in Somerville.

Officials say the incident happened on Shasteen Lane. At this time the scene is secure but officials are asking that residents use caution in the area due to a large law enforcement and EMS presence.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

