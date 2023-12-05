Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on scene of shooting in Somerville

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of reported shooting in Somerville.

Officials say the incident happened on Shasteen Lane. At this time the scene is secure but officials are asking that residents use caution in the area due to a large law enforcement and EMS presence.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.