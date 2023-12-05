Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 9-year-old girl is dead after shots were fired overnight into a home in Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said this happened at a residence on Rhett Drive. That’s near Zeigler Boulevard.

MPD Chief Paul Prine said there were other children inside the home when the incident happened about 2 a.m. today. The girl who was killed was sleeping on a couch when she was struck by gunfire, he said.

Police believe multiple people were involved in the shooting and that it is likely related to gang activity, Prine said.

Prine called the crime “a senseless act.”

“It ain’t just this family that’s got to grieve,” the chief said. “This entire community is going to grieve.”

Speaking to FOX10 News, Prine this morning sent a message to those responsible for the shooting. He advised anyone responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in. Prine said to them, “It would be far better for you to do that today than for us to have to come looking for you.”

The police chief said investigators do not believe the victim was targeted.

“I want to convey to the community just how sickened I am of these types of crimes,” Prine told FOX10 News. “How many children are we going to have to lose before we are all angry?”

MPD Major Linda Tims said police are “not going to sleep” until justice is served in this case. She said, “I can assure you that we are going to bring justice (for) that 9-year-old. We are going to be her voices.”

