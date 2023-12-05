Deals
Man shot in stomach at Birmingham Walmart

By WBRC Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Walmart on Parkway East.

Police said a man was shot in the stomach and a possible suspect was detained for questioning. The victim’s injuries are life-threatening, according to police.

Walmart released the following statement:

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

