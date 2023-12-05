Man shot in stomach at Birmingham Walmart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Walmart on Parkway East.

Police said a man was shot in the stomach and a possible suspect was detained for questioning. The victim’s injuries are life-threatening, according to police.

Walmart released the following statement:

What happened in our store is inexcusable and put innocent lives in danger. We are thankful for our local first responders and are working with them as they investigate.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

