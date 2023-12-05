Man accused of murdering Hatton woman to be held without bond

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -A man accused in a Lawrence County murder will also have his case heard by a grand jury after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Tim Harville is accused of killing Angela Harville in Hatton on September 13.

Investigators said Tim Harville showed up to Angela Harville’s house angry the night she died. Angela Harville called her husband Steve to let him know his uncle Tim was there. Her husband told investigators that is when he heard the two arguing, a gunshot and then nothing.

Tim Harville told investigators it was not him and that someone else who was in the home at the time pulled the trigger. The judge found probable cause in Harville’s case and sent it on to the grand jury.

Harville is being held without bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.