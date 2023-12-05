Deals
Man accused of murdering Hatton woman to be held without bond

A man accused in another Lawrence County murder will also have his case heard by a grand jury after a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -A man accused in a Lawrence County murder will also have his case heard by a grand jury after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Tim Harville is accused of killing Angela Harville in Hatton on September 13.

Investigators said Tim Harville showed up to Angela Harville’s house angry the night she died. Angela Harville called her husband Steve to let him know his uncle Tim was there. Her husband told investigators that is when he heard the two arguing, a gunshot and then nothing.

Tim Harville told investigators it was not him and that someone else who was in the home at the time pulled the trigger. The judge found probable cause in Harville’s case and sent it on to the grand jury.

Harville is being held without bond.

