Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Lockheed Martin partners to provide 24/7 emergency service to Town of Courtland

The town of Courtland is expanding its fire department from a volunteer department to a professional 24-hour department.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - The town of Courtland is expanding its fire department from a volunteer department to a professional 24-hour department.

The town and Lockheed Martin have entered an agreement to make the transition possible.

Company representatives said the decision was made to provide quicker services for the town.

ALSO SEE: ‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop

Courtland Fire Chief Scott Norwood says it’s crucial. He says every minute matters in an emergency.

“If we have a cardiac event, for every minute that a person is down, without CPR and advanced life support measures, it decreases their survivability by 10%,” Norwood said. “So if you have a patient that’s been down for five minutes without CPR, you’re decreasing their survivability by 50%.”

ALSO SEE: Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Norwood says his department will still utilize volunteers, but there will be paid firefighters on duty 24 hours a day.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Hunter Pepper expresses support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death
crime scene generic
Shooting investigation underway after victim shows up at hospital in Huntsville

Latest News

Steve Perkins is seen
Determination hearings for Steve Perkins’ case to be completed by end of week, mayor says
Tracy Shehorn, 56, was arrested for custodial sexual misconduct and possession of a controlled...
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with inmate
Learn more about The Net Church and its mission
12 Days of Giveaways: The Net Church
Police Lights Generic
One injured after shooting on Evangel Dr. in Huntsville