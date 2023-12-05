Lockheed Martin partners to provide 24/7 emergency service to Town of Courtland

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - The town of Courtland is expanding its fire department from a volunteer department to a professional 24-hour department.

The town and Lockheed Martin have entered an agreement to make the transition possible.

Company representatives said the decision was made to provide quicker services for the town.

Courtland Fire Chief Scott Norwood says it’s crucial. He says every minute matters in an emergency.

“If we have a cardiac event, for every minute that a person is down, without CPR and advanced life support measures, it decreases their survivability by 10%,” Norwood said. “So if you have a patient that’s been down for five minutes without CPR, you’re decreasing their survivability by 50%.”

Norwood says his department will still utilize volunteers, but there will be paid firefighters on duty 24 hours a day.

