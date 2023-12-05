Limestone County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with inmate

LIMESTONE COUNTY Ala. (WAFF) - An employee with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the Limestone County Jail.

Tracy Shehorn, 56, was arrested for custodial sexual misconduct and possession of a controlled substance.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said they were tipped off about the alleged relationship on Tuesday, sparking an internal and external investigation.

Shehorn was fired from her position with the sheriff’s office and was released from the Limestone County Jail on a $12,500 bond.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

