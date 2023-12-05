Fort Payne Police responding to wreck on Gault Ave. N involving fatality

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fort Payne Police Department is currently responding to a wreck on Gault Avenue North involving a fatality on Tuesday morning.

The department said traffic on the North Y on the northbound side is shut down at this time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area for the next couple of hours.

The investigation remains ongoing.

