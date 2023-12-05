Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Former Alabama career and technical education leader sentenced for embezzlement

(MGN)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced the sentencing of the former executive director for the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education.

Doris Joann Gilmore, 62, of Montgomery, pleaded guilty in May to federal program theft and failure to submit payroll taxes collected from employees.

A federal judge has now sentenced her to 37 months in prison. She must also serve three years of supervised release.

According to the Justice Department, Gilmore embezzled federal grant money from the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education while serving as its executive director. Statements made during her sentencing hearing indicated the embezzlement may have taken place for more than a decade.

Prosecutors say she also failed to send payroll taxes that had been withheld during the first quarter of 2022 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Gilmore’s plea agreement states that crimes caused a total loss of $2,832,486. The judge ordered her to pay this amount in restitution to the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education and $802,508 to the IRS.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Hunter Pepper expresses support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on scene of shooting in Somerville
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Two injured in domestic-related call on Creely Dr. in Huntsville
Food recalls after lead in applesauce pouches
Alabama Health officials urging caution after Salmonella, lead issues in different food items
Shooting at the Walmart on Parkway East.
Man shot in stomach at Birmingham Walmart