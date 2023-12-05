Flu cases on the rise in Alabama, is it too late to get your vaccine?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The holiday season is finally underway but that also means another dreaded season is upon us. Flu season is here and we are already feeling its effects in the state of Alabama.

Health leaders are urging everyone to get their flu shots as soon as possible, as Alabama currently has some of the highest flu cases in the country.

In the CDC’s most recent FluView map, Louisiana and South Carolina currently have the most flu cases in the country as they are labeled with a very high activity label. But following close behind those two states is right here at home in Alabama.

Alabama is currently experiencing a high activity level of influenza. Right now, the majority of the south is affected by the virus as Texas, Mississipi and Georgia are also experiencing high activity levels.

Flu cases on the rise in Alabama (WAFF)

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said Alabama began to see high flu case numbers in the 2021 flu season, during the pandemic. Those numbers have remained steady through recent flu seasons, and now into this year.

As for why, Stubblefield said we are seeing a spike in respiratory illnesses across the board, with COVID-19, RSV and Influenza, otherwise known as the ‘tripledemic’.

Knowing that flu case numbers are rising and it’s only the beginning of flu season, you may be asking yourself ‘Is it too late to get a flu shot?’. Stubblefield said the answer is simple: no!

“The flu vaccine can be given anytime during the season,” Stubblefield said. “It takes about two weeks to get full effectiveness from the flu vaccine so you need to take that into consideration.

“Multiple flu strains can circulate any particular year, and there are four seperate strains in the flu vaccine so you can receive your flu vaccine at any time and we recommend that you do that.”

Stubblefield added that hospitals across the country always prepare for this time of year, but with illnesses in the tripledemic all seeing high case numbers, many emergency departments are experiencing overcrowding.

“We’ve seen our emergency department visits related to influenza increasing through the month of November into December,” Stubblefield said.

December is only the start of flu season, so Stubblefield said it is likely that we will continue to see case numbers rise until the season ends in April.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.