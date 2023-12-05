Experts warn about puppy scams during the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holidays are a time when many shoppers see an increase in scams, and the Alabama District Attorney’s Association warns that a new scam involving puppies is circulating.

According to experts with the DA’s Association, a new “puppy scam” is circulating on social media. Officials say people have lost hundreds, if not even thousands of dollars, and they explain that there are warning signs to watch out for.

Stock photos in advertisements.

The DA’s Association notes that puppy scams start with scammers posting stock photos of puppies for sale. Experts recommend checking if the ad is real by copying and pasting the photo into Google and seeing if it comes up online somewhere.

Low costs.

The DA’s Association also advises people to do their research on the cost of the puppy and breed. They explain that many times scammers will try to trick buyers by offering an extremely low price for the puppy.

No communication outside of social media.

According to Trisha Cater, the Deputy Director for the DA’s Association, these pupy scams typically occur on social media. She notes that it is a red flag if the breeder does not communicate outside of the social network.

“If you have a breeder that’s not willing to Facetime with you or let you come meet the puppy then that should be a warning sign as well.”

Asking for obscure payment methods.

The association also recommends that people watch out for requests for obscure payment methods such as a prepaid credit card. They advise that people make sure they are paying with something like a credit card or PayPal.

