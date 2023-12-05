Determination hearings for Steve Perkins’ case to be completed by end of week, mayor says

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling provided an update Tuesday regarding the determination hearings for the officers involved in the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

Bowling said the process for the hearings is “progressing” and the goal is for it to be complete by the end of the week.

He provided the following statement:

The determination hearings process is progressing for the officers involved in the death of Steve Perkins. Our goal continues to be to complete the hearings process by the end of this work week and provide an update as to my determinations at that time.

Many people were left disappointed following Monday’s Decatur City Council meeting after no results of the determination hearings were released for the four officers who shot and killed Perkins outside of his home on September 29.

Bowling, one of the leaders who is involved in the hearings, did not attend the meeting.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

