Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Determination hearings for Steve Perkins’ case to be completed by end of week, mayor says

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling provided an update Tuesday regarding the determination hearings for the officers involved in the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

Bowling said the process for the hearings is “progressing” and the goal is for it to be complete by the end of the week.

He provided the following statement:

The determination hearings process is progressing for the officers involved in the death of Steve Perkins. Our goal continues to be to complete the hearings process by the end of this work week and provide an update as to my determinations at that time.

Many people were left disappointed following Monday’s Decatur City Council meeting after no results of the determination hearings were released for the four officers who shot and killed Perkins outside of his home on September 29.

Bowling, one of the leaders who is involved in the hearings, did not attend the meeting.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Hunter Pepper expresses support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death
crime scene generic
Shooting investigation underway after victim shows up at hospital in Huntsville

Latest News

Tracy Shehorn, 56, was arrested for custodial sexual misconduct and possession of a controlled...
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with inmate
Learn more about The Net Church and its mission
12 Days of Giveaways: The Net Church
Police Lights Generic
One injured after shooting on Evangel Dr. in Huntsville
Scene of crews responding to fire on Jump Street
Multiple units respond to structure fire on Jump St. in Owens Cross Roads