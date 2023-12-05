Determination hearings begin for Decatur police officers involved in Steve Perkins’ death

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The fate of four Decatur police officers will be decided this week according to city leaders. Mayor Tab Bowling is expected to decide whether the officers involved in the shooting death of Steve Perkins will be fired or face any other discipline.

The determination hearings started on Dec. 4 and one or two are expected to be held on Dec. 5.

Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion says Mayor Tab Bowling will lead these hearings and decide whether the officers will be disciplined for their actions on the night of September 29.

That was the night Steve Perkins was shot ad killed by Decatur Police Department officers in his front yard.

Officers say they were called to Perkins’ home after he threatened a tow truck driver with a gun. They say they shot him because he was still armed with a gun when they arrived.

Chief Pinion conducted an internal investigation that showed that officers violated department policy and should be punished.

Perkins’ family says they hope the officers will be held accountable.

“We just feel like we’ve been strung along,” Steve’s brother, Nick Perkins said. “No one wants to feel that way. No one wants to feel like they’ve been played. That’s the vibe the city’s not only been giving my family but also the city. Yes, of course, tensions are going to be high/ I feel like if the right results are given today the tension will ease a little bit.”

City Councilman Hunter Pepper said Mayor Bowling is considering firing two of the four officers. Pepper released a letter reporting that an outside legal expert recommended the firings.

Pepper says he disagrees with this move but Mayor Bowling responded by saying, “The officers involved will have a hearing – as they are entitled to under Alabama and federal law – and I will make a judgment following that hearing. Any suggestion that I have already made a decision is false.”

Numerous protestors attended the Decatur City Council meeting on Monday expecting to hear an update on the hearing but Council President Jacob Ladner informed WAFF 48 News that it would not be discussed.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling was not in attendance at the meeting. City leaders say we will know the results of these hearings by the end of this week.

