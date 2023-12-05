Brooks High School student in custody after sending “concerning” email to staff member

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Killen Police Department say a Brooks High School student is in custody after a “concerning email” was sent to a staff member.

On Sunday night, Killen Police stated that a student sent the email via an outside Gmail account and that the Lauderdale County School System had opened an investigation regarding the email.

Due to the concerning email, additional security measures were taken on the school’s campus. Absences were also administrator approved on Monday.

On Monday evening, Killen Police confirmed that the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, along with school officials, were able to “trace and confirm” that the email had been sent by a Brooks High School student.

Officials say that the student is now in the custody of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and they will handle the remaining portion of the investigation.

Security measures will continue at all Lauderdale County Schools and absences will resume back to normal on Tuesday.

The contents of the email were not released.

