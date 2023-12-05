Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Asbury High School employee charged with engaging in sexual act with student

Asbury High School employee Leslie Rains is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a student...
Asbury High School employee Leslie Rains is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a student under the age of 19.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Asbury High School employee was arrested and charged with engaging in a sexual act with a student under the age of 19.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, school officials and SRO deputies received information involving a school employee acting inappropriately with a student on November 30. MCSO said it was immediately investigated by investigators and school officials.

ALSO SEE: Protestors express frustration to city council amid hearings for officers involved in Steve Perkins death

Following the investigation, Leslie Rains, 28, of Albertville was charged with a school employee engaging in a sexual act with a student under the age of 19. The charge is a class B felony in the state.

MCSO said the identity of the victim can not be released due to the age of the victim. Rains had a property bond set at $25,000. She was released from Marshall County Jail.

ALSO SEE: Alabama lawmakers promote bipartisan effort to cut sales tax on menstrual and baby products

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims provided the following statement:

“As soon as we received this report, my office and Marshall County school officials acting promptly to resolve this matter. The individual was removed from further contact with any students during the investigation. We take the safety and protection of the students serious and when matters like this arise, we will act expeditiously.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Hunter Pepper expresses support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death
crime scene generic
Shooting investigation underway after victim shows up at hospital in Huntsville

Latest News

Scene of wreck on Gault Ave. N
Fort Payne Police responding to wreck on Gault Ave. N involving fatality
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and MPD Major Linda Tims provide information about the shooting...
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Flu cases on the rise in Alabama, is it too late to get your vaccine?
Tyler Goodson - road where he lived
Man in ‘S-Town’ podcast shot and killed during police standoff