Asbury High School employee charged with engaging in sexual act with student

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Asbury High School employee was arrested and charged with engaging in a sexual act with a student under the age of 19.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, school officials and SRO deputies received information involving a school employee acting inappropriately with a student on November 30. MCSO said it was immediately investigated by investigators and school officials.

Following the investigation, Leslie Rains, 28, of Albertville was charged with a school employee engaging in a sexual act with a student under the age of 19. The charge is a class B felony in the state.

MCSO said the identity of the victim can not be released due to the age of the victim. Rains had a property bond set at $25,000. She was released from Marshall County Jail.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims provided the following statement:

“As soon as we received this report, my office and Marshall County school officials acting promptly to resolve this matter. The individual was removed from further contact with any students during the investigation. We take the safety and protection of the students serious and when matters like this arise, we will act expeditiously.”

