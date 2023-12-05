Deals
Alabama Health officials urging caution after Salmonella, lead issues in different food items

Food recalls after lead in applesauce pouches
(WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health officials are warning people to be cautious about what they eat amidst concerns involving pre-cut fruit and applesauce pouches.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health say that although recalls have been issued, at least one person in Alabama has had a possible lead exposure from an applesauce pouch. Since then, the Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a Health Alert Network notification regarding possible lead exposures.

District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield says ADPH is currently working through county environmental services to ensure that retail outlets remove the potential products from sale. He explains that they are looking to temporarily remove WanaBana brand apple cinnamon fruit purée pouches, Schnucks brand cinnamon applesauce pouches and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches, as they are the brands causing recent concern.

Doctors say symptoms of lead exposure include headaches, nausea, vomiting and diarreah. Experts warn that testing may be neccesary even if you are not experiencing symptoms.

“It really comes down to if they have a suspicion that they consumed it, then they need to have testing to ensure that their lead levels are not elevated because there is no safe level of lead in the blood,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

For more information on the active recalls, click here.

