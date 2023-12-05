Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

92-year-old survives after colliding with semi while attempting U-turn, police say

A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.
A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A 92-year-old man is one of two people who survived after his vehicle collided with a semitruck Tuesday in Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the man was driving westbound on Interstate 94 in Washtenaw County just before 8 a.m. when he attempted to make a U-turn on the expressway. His vehicle was then struck by a semi traveling eastbound.

Police said the semi was hauling about 70,000 car batteries when the crash occurred.

After the collision, the semi left the roadway before overturning.

The drivers of both vehicles were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The lanes of eastbound I-94 were closed down to one lane as emergency crews worked on the crash.

Police said there was no leakage from the batteries since they were all intact.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Hunter Pepper expresses support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death
crime scene generic
Shooting investigation underway after victim shows up at hospital in Huntsville

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks with Vice President Kamala Harris...
Vice President Harris breaks nearly 200-year-old record for Senate tiebreaker votes, casts her 32nd
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
The town of Courtland is expanding its fire department from a volunteer department to a...
Lockheed Martin partners to provide 24/7 emergency service to Town of Courtland
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at near sunset in Washington, on Oct. 18, 2018. The...
Supreme Court signals it will uphold a tax on foreign income and leave a wealth tax for another day