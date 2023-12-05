Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

4 Republican candidates to come to the Republican Primary Debate hosted by the University of Alabama

By Gillian Brooks and WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will host the Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The university anticipates 1,000 people to fill the Moody Music Building to watch the debate between four Republican candidates.

The Republican National Committee announced that Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy will all be taking the stage during Wednesday’s debate, and Chris Tinvol, the Chief Administrative Officer at UA said he is excited for this opportunity. He said they have hosted presidents, vice presidents, and even Supreme Court justices, but never a presidential debate.

Attendees will have their own security, but Tinvol said the university is working with Tuscaloosa and Campus Police. The university is not concerned about protestors, but has a plan if needed.

During the week, 2nd Avenue will be closed, but anticipate it reopening on Thursday.

“In general, I think a lot of the stuff inside has been done. Certainly some last-minute things to do, but they are in preparation mode, practice mode. The security perimeter behind me has already started going up and that will continue over the next couple of days,” said Tinvol.

Also happening in Tuscaloosa this week is the AHSAA Football Championships.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Hunter Pepper expresses support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death
crime scene generic
Shooting investigation underway after victim shows up at hospital in Huntsville

Latest News

Dillon Herrington
Madison man charged in Jan. 6 riot seeks lighter sentence
Megyn Kelly
Moderators announced for Alabama’s first Republican primary presidential debate
Sen. Katie Britt
Sen. Katie Britt shares statement on Israel during press conference
New mapping software is being installed ahead of the next statewide election. Alabama’s...
Alabama election officials to use GIS system to locate voters for polling sites
LNL Breaking News: State Department Issues Worldwide Caution