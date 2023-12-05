12 Days of Giveaways: The Net Church

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s a time of year when many of you might be thinking about going back to church. The Net Church is a contemporary non-denominational church touching the lives of so many.

Located in Campus 805 in the heart of downtown Huntsville, it is a place where you can worship, meet new people, and hear the simple truth that Jesus taught. They focus on two things: worshiping God and helping people.

Right now, you can enter 12 Days of Giveaways for a chance to win a gift card to Honest Coffee from The Net Church! Click here to enter.

If you’re interested in learning more about The Net, check out their Facebook or attend Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.