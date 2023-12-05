Deals
12 Days of Giveaways: The Net Church

Pastor Rob Hall shares church backstory and philosophy
Learn more about The Net Church and its mission
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s a time of year when many of you might be thinking about going back to church. The Net Church is a contemporary non-denominational church touching the lives of so many.

Located in Campus 805 in the heart of downtown Huntsville, it is a place where you can worship, meet new people, and hear the simple truth that Jesus taught. They focus on two things: worshiping God and helping people.

Right now, you can enter 12 Days of Giveaways for a chance to win a gift card to Honest Coffee from The Net Church! Click here to enter.

If you’re interested in learning more about The Net, check out their Facebook or attend Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m.

