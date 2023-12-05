Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

12 Days of Giveaways: Elk River Trading Company

Learn more about the unique Pawn Shop that specializes in authentic pre-owned luxury handbags and accessories
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Specializing in authentic pre-owned luxury handbags and accessories, Elk River Trading Company is more than just your regular pawn shop.

Elk River Trading Company is located at 1703 Huntsville Hwy, Fayetteville, TN 37334. You can enter 12 Days of Giveaways for the chance to win a gift card!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Hunter Pepper expresses support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death
crime scene generic
Shooting investigation underway after victim shows up at hospital in Huntsville