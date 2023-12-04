Wreck shuts down I-65 southbound near Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck involving a tractor trailer has shut down I-65′s southbound traffic, north of the Athens exit.

As of 6pm, the WAFF 48 First Alert Road Report traffic maps showed a significant backup north of Athens to the Tennessee state line. The wreck appears to be well north of the Athens exit, meaning that drivers wishing to get on I-65 from Highway 72 in Athens should not run into any issues, but drivers getting on I-65 southbound near Elkmont or the Tennessee line will hit the backup.

No word right now on any injuries or how long this will take to clear.

