Wreck shuts down I-65 southbound near Athens

A traffic map showing the backup on I-65 southbound at 6:05pm Sunday
A traffic map showing the backup on I-65 southbound at 6:05pm Sunday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck involving a tractor trailer has shut down I-65′s southbound traffic, north of the Athens exit.

As of 6pm, the WAFF 48 First Alert Road Report traffic maps showed a significant backup north of Athens to the Tennessee state line. The wreck appears to be well north of the Athens exit, meaning that drivers wishing to get on I-65 from Highway 72 in Athens should not run into any issues, but drivers getting on I-65 southbound near Elkmont or the Tennessee line will hit the backup.

No word right now on any injuries or how long this will take to clear.

