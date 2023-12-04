Deals
USPS to hold job fair in Athens on December 9

The United States Postal Service will hold a job fair on Saturday at the Athens Post Office at...
The United States Postal Service will hold a job fair on Saturday at the Athens Post Office at 1110 West Market Street. Post officials will be on-site to share opportunities as a Rural Carrier Associate and an Assistant Rural Carrier.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATHENS Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Postal Service will hold a job fair Saturday at the Athens Post Office at 1110 West Market Street.

Post office officials will be on-site to share opportunities as a Rural Carrier Associate and an Assistant Rural Carrier.

Each position pays $19.94 an hour.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

