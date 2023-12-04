Deals
Two people hit by car in Hartselle Walmart parking lot

(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials in Morgan County have confirmed that two people were injured after being hit by a car in Hartselle.

Captain Alan McDearmond with the Hartselle Police Department says two pedestrians were hit by a car in the parking lot of Walmart on Hwy. 31 SW.

McDearmond one of the people hit were airlifted to the hospital while the other was not transported. He says the incident was a complete accident and that the driver remained on the scene.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

