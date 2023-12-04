Two people hit by car in Hartselle Walmart parking lot

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials in Morgan County have confirmed that two people were injured after being hit by a car in Hartselle.

Captain Alan McDearmond with the Hartselle Police Department says two pedestrians were hit by a car in the parking lot of Walmart on Hwy. 31 SW.

McDearmond one of the people hit were airlifted to the hospital while the other was not transported. He says the incident was a complete accident and that the driver remained on the scene.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.