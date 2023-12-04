This hot chocolate recipe will have you diving head first into your mug

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve only ever experienced packaged, powdered hot chocolate...you have not lived.

That might sound dramatic but trust me, after trying this recipe from Pizzelle’s Confections you’ll agree with me.

Trust us, this recipe is better than any other hot chocolate we've tried (Pizzelle's Confections)

Indulge in the rich and creamy goodness of this hot chocolate recipe that will tantalize your taste buds and warm you up from the inside out. With a perfect balance of cocoa powder, milk, and sugar, this recipe is sure to become your go-to for a cozy night in or a sweet treat on a chilly day. So grab your favorite mug and get ready to savor every sip of this decadent hot chocolate.

This is truly the season for indulgence and Michelle did not hold back. She says she usually does a 2-to-1 ratio for her milk and chocolate.

Here’s what you’ll need:

- Milk of choice (while it warms on an eye, steep with any add-ins like cayenne, cinnamon, or lavender for added flavor)

- Vanilla extract

- A pinch of salt

- A pinch of espresso powder or a shot of espresso

- Dark and milk chocolate wafers (this is where you’ll want to splurge)

Whisk the milk and chocolate until combined before pouring into mugs. Top with whipped cream, marshmallows, sprinkles, chocolate sauce, etc. You can grab some fabulously delicious homemade marshmallows at Pizzelle’s Confections at 2211 Seminole Dr SW #4A, Huntsville, AL 35805.

You can also pick up a pack of Pizzelle’s drinking chocolate to make homemade hot cocoa even easier!

Pick up drinking chocolate from Pizzelle's to make your hot chocolates better than ever (Pizzelle's Confections)

