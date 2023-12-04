Deals
Sunny but breezy Monday, dry week ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning.  We will kick off the work and school week with fairly chilly temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s, jackets will be a good idea heading out the door. 

Early clouds will quickly move out and we will see a good dose of December sunshine today, highs will be right around average in the middle to upper 50s.  Today will be a breezy day with a south wind sustained between 5 and 15 miles per hour with occasional wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.  Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with chilly low temps in the lower 30s, frost should not be a widespread issue with the steady breeze overnight. 

Tuesday will be another mild and breezy day with more sunshine, highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Colder and drier air will settle in by Wednesday with high temperatures struggling to hit 50 degrees.  Besides the cooler temps, the wind will again be breezy from the north gusting over 20 miles per hour.  The rest of the week will be quiet with more sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s for Thursday and Friday. 

Next weekend looks to be more active as rain showers and thunderstorms move in for Saturday afternoon and through the day Sunday, check back for the latest.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

