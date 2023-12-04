Deals
Small plane crashes near Hwy. 127 in Limestone Co.

By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A small plane crashed in Elkmont on Monday afternoon.

According to Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin, the plane crashed in the area of Highway 127 and Witty Mill Road.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

