Small plane crashes near Hwy. 127 in Limestone Co.

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A small plane crashed in Elkmont on Monday afternoon.

According to Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin, the plane crashed in the area of Highway 127 and Witty Mill Road.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

