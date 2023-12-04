Deals
Managing holiday expenses and avoiding fights over money this season

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling reporting
By Sean Dowling
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is around the corner and it can be easy to let your expenses get away from you.

No need to fear, Marshall Clay with The Welch Group provided a few simple ways you can manage your spending habits this holiday season.

“I think you have to go into the holiday season with a game plan. Because if you don’t, I think a lot of times the euphoria and the excitement of the season kind of overwhelms you and you start swiping that credit card,” Clay said.

The Certified Financial Planner says it’s moves like that which leave you in financial trouble.

The most important thing to do is create a budget. The wealth management expert says that involves prioritizing specific gifts for specific people in your life, sticking to that list and tracking your expenses.

Clay suggests tracking your spending through your checking account, credit card statements, and websites and apps like Mint.com.

The financial planner is quick to remind people that it’s not just presents that add up.

“Just remember that Santa Clause does not cover all the expenses. He’s very generous, but there’s other things out there that have to be paid for,” Clay said.

He’s talking about Christmas trees, family parties, and going out to eat with family.

Finally, the wealth management expert says it’s important not to forget about charitable giving during the holiday season, such as tithing to church or giving to charity.

Clay says even if you do not have it in your budget to give back monetarily, you can always give your time.

For more ways to be financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

