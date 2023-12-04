Deals
Man accused of escaping Morgan County Jail ahead of rape trial expected to plead guilty

Jeremy Taylor, who is accused of escaping the Morgan County Jail ahead of his rape trial, is expected to plead guilty this week.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of escaping the Morgan County Jail ahead of his rape trial is expected to plead guilty this week.

Jeremy Taylor was behind bars for rape and kidnapping when corrections officers say he escaped from the Morgan County Jail.

He then crossed state lines into Tennessee. Investigators say his sister helped him during his escape.

Taylor’s rape trial was supposed to begin Monday morning but was delayed while Taylor’s attorney and the district attorney’s office work out a plea agreement. That’s according to an investigator from the district attorney’s office.

Taylor is expected back in court on Wednesday to enter a guilty plea.

