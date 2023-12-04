Man accused of escaping Morgan County Jail ahead of rape trial expected to plead guilty

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of escaping the Morgan County Jail ahead of his rape trial is expected to plead guilty this week.

Jeremy Taylor was behind bars for rape and kidnapping when corrections officers say he escaped from the Morgan County Jail.

He then crossed state lines into Tennessee. Investigators say his sister helped him during his escape.

Taylor’s rape trial was supposed to begin Monday morning but was delayed while Taylor’s attorney and the district attorney’s office work out a plea agreement. That’s according to an investigator from the district attorney’s office.

Taylor is expected back in court on Wednesday to enter a guilty plea.

