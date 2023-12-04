Madison Co. on duty deputy involved in wreck on Madison Blvd., Zierdt Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy on duty was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Monday afternoon.

According to Brent Patterson, a spokesperson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck involved a day shift deputy with another vehicle. He said first responders are currently on the scene.

The City of Madison says to avoid the area of Zierdt Road and Madison Boulevard for the next two hours due to the wreck.

Officials suggest to seek an alternative route. All traffic traveling westbound on Highway 20 from Highway 565 is being rerouted north on Slaughter.

According to Don Webster, a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. there were two people involved including a deputy, the other person has non-life-threatening injuries and it is unknown at this time if anyone has been transported.

