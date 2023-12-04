Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Madison Co. on duty deputy involved in wreck on Madison Blvd., Zierdt Rd.

The City of Madison says to avoid the area of Zierdt Road and Madison Boulevard for the next...
The City of Madison says to avoid the area of Zierdt Road and Madison Boulevard for the next two hours due to the wreck.(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy on duty was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Monday afternoon.

According to Brent Patterson, a spokesperson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck involved a day shift deputy with another vehicle. He said first responders are currently on the scene.

The City of Madison says to avoid the area of Zierdt Road and Madison Boulevard for the next two hours due to the wreck.

Officials suggest to seek an alternative route. All traffic traveling westbound on Highway 20 from Highway 565 is being rerouted north on Slaughter.

According to Don Webster, a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. there were two people involved including a deputy, the other person has non-life-threatening injuries and it is unknown at this time if anyone has been transported.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Stephanie Green of Huntsville, Alabama.
Huntsville woman killed in Kentucky, officials still searching for suspect
A woman was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury after she allegedly stole from a woman...
Florence police arrest home healthcare worker accused of stealing from patient

Latest News

Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Two dead after small plane crashes near Hwy. 127 in Limestone Co.
Jeremy Taylor, who was accused of escaping the Morgan County Jail ahead of his rape trial, is...
Man accused of escaping Morgan County Jail ahead of rape trial expected to plead guilty
5 arrested, facing drug trafficking, possession charges in Irondale drug bust
5 arrested, facing drug trafficking and possession charges in Irondale drug bust
MCSO need help identifying suspects
Madison Co. deputies request assistance in identifying 2 suspects in connection to stolen check