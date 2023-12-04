Madison Co. deputies request assistance in identifying 2 suspects in connection to stolen check

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly deposited a stolen check into an account at a local bank.

MCSO says the suspects are wanted for questioning regarding the stolen check.

For people who have any information relating to this incident, deputies urge you to contact Detective Josh Moseley by email at jmoseley@madisoncountyal.gov or his office line: 256-533-8864.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.