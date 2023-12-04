Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Madison Co. deputies request assistance in identifying 2 suspects in connection to stolen check

MCSO need help identifying suspects
MCSO need help identifying suspects(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly deposited a stolen check into an account at a local bank.

MCSO says the suspects are wanted for questioning regarding the stolen check.

For people who have any information relating to this incident, deputies urge you to contact Detective Josh Moseley by email at jmoseley@madisoncountyal.gov or his office line: 256-533-8864.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Stephanie Green of Huntsville, Alabama.
Huntsville woman killed in Kentucky, officials still searching for suspect
A woman was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury after she allegedly stole from a woman...
Florence police arrest home healthcare worker accused of stealing from patient

Latest News

Authorities were called to the 500 block of Georgia Loop Road and found 32-year-old Joseph...
Character in ‘S-Town’ podcast shot and killed during police standoff
Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
The United States Postal Service will hold a job fair on Saturday at the Athens Post Office at...
USPS to hold job fair in Athens on December 9
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck