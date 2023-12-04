HCFC officials discuss excitement surrounding squad’s 2024 season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Football Club will embark on its second season in 2024 and there’s a lot for fans to be excited about.

A press conference was hosted by the team’s Director of Soccer Operations Liam Doyle and Managing Director of Business Operations Chad Emerson on Monday afternoon at Wicks Family Field’s Joe Davis Stadium. Officials provided more details on key returning players and an inaugural event kicking off in February.

HCFC will have defender Fernando Ciceron, midfielder Isaiah Johnston, midfielder Ollie Wright, and forward Azaad Liadi back on the pitch next season.

Ciceron joined the team on July 12 after seeing action with Violette AC in Ligue Haïtienne. The 19-year-old defender from Haiti helped lead the back line to two clean sheets in his first three starts.

Johnston, HCFC’s first-ever signing, made an astounding 15 starts for the club in 20 appearances with three goals and two assists. The Canadian midfielder served as captain nine times, including the historic home opener.

Wright will be returning after having tied assists for the team at six and being nominated for MLS NEXT Pro Goal of Matchweek Three. He also has been a big advocate in participating in efforts to engage with the community. He also earned himself the 2023 Huntsville City FC Supporters Player and Community awards.

The 2024 season also returns with the club’s first Golden Boot winner Liadi at 12 goals and he even scored the historic home opening victory goal over Crown Legacy.

The club will also be hosting its “Blastoff Battle” Tournament on Feb. 16th and 18th in 2024. Club officials said the tournament will entail a four-team, friendly invitational tournament featuring Huntsville City FC, MLS NEXT Pro’s newest team, Chattanooga FC, South Georgia Tormenta FC of USL League One, FC Tulsa of USL Championship. The match-ups and kickoff times will be announced in January.

For information on securing season tickets and more, click here.

