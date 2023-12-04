Deals
Etowah County bank robbery suspect arrested

Michael Jason Jenkins.
Michael Jason Jenkins.(Source: Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police arrested a bank robbery suspect on Monday, Dec. 4 around 12:15 p.m.

Police say Michael Jason Jenkins was arrested for a bank robbery that happened on Dec. 1 in the 1300 block of Noccalula Road.

Jenkins was charged with first-degree robbery.

The arrest resulted from the joint efforts of the FBI, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Etowah County Drug Task Force, Etowah County Joint Special Operations Group, Glencoe Police Department, and Gadsden Police Department.

Authorities continue to investigate.

