Email sent to Brooks High School faculty member sent from ‘bogus’ account, superintendent says

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Brooks High School faculty member received what was believed a “threatening” email over the weekend, however after investigating, the email account was deemed to be from a “bogus” account, according to the Lauderdale County Schools Superintendent Jerry Hill through WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily.

Hill said the account associated with the email did not exist after it was researched by the school’s information technology department.

Brooks High School Principal Joey Chambers released a statement on the school system’s social media page stating a staff member received an email from an outside Gmail account. He said there will be extra security measures for the safety of all staff, students and faculty on the campus throughout the week.

Chambers also said absences will be administrator-approved.

The Times Daily also reported that Killen Police Chief Bryan Hammond said there will be additional police presence from his department at the school over the next few days as the investigation continues.

