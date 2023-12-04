Decorate like a professional this Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Christmas decorating can be a hassle...especially when you take into account all the planning, coordination, and time that goes into it each year.

David Christopher’s, a decorating company out of the Shoals, travels across the country to decorate homes. Most of the products seen online and in-store are created and imported by David Christopher’s. After they began decorating homes, their business has only grown.

With clients including Cardi B, Jaclyn Hill, and some NFL stars, David Christopher’s has been named one of America’s Top 70 Small Businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Go over the top with your decor this year (David Christopher's Facebook)

There are no limits for decor with David Christopher's (David Christopher's Facebook)

Find beautiful decor at David Christopher's (David Christopher's Facebook)

