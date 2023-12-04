Deals
Character in ‘S-Town’ podcast shot and killed during police standoff

By WBRC Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tyler Goodson, a central character in the S-Town podcast, was shot and killed during a standoff with authorities just after midnight Sunday.

Woodstock Police and Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched the investigation concerning an officer-involved shooting in Woodstock.

Authorities were called to the 500 block of Georgia Loop Road and found 32-year-old Joseph Tyler Goodson barricaded in the home and a standoff began.

During the course of the incident, Goodson showed a gun at officers. He was shot and later died.

Jeff Dodson, the Mayor of Woodstock, released the following statement:

Nothing further is available as the investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office.

