Brooks High School heightens security after faculty member receives ‘concerning’ email

The Lauderdale County School System is launching an investigation after a faculty member at...
The Lauderdale County School System is launching an investigation after a faculty member at Brooks High School (BHS) received a "concerning" email over the weekend
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County School System is launching an investigation after a faculty member at Brooks High School (BHS) received a “concerning” email over the weekend, according to Brooks High School Principal Joey Chambers.

Chambers released a statement on the school system’s social media page stating a staff member received an email from an outside Gmail account. He said there will be extra security measures for the safety of all staff, students and faculty on the campus throughout the week.

Chambers also said absences will be administrator-approved.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, Killen Police Chief Bryan Hammond said an additional police presence from his department will be at the school over the next few days as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

