Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey takes part in groundbreaking in Cullman County

Governor Kay Ivey was in Cullman County on Monday. Ivey participated in a groundbreaking for the expansion of Cullman Electric Cooperative's Sprout Fiber Inter
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Cullman County on Monday.

Ivey participated in a groundbreaking for the expansion of Cullman Electric Cooperative’s Sprout Fiber Internet.

Since 2020, Sprout has grown to reach approximately half of Cullman Electric Cooperative’s members.

This year, the cooperative announced it’s expanding its services to 12 new zones.

Ivey says having access to the internet is critical.

“It’s vital to all of us,” she said.

During her visit to Cullman, the Governor also spoke about upcoming expansion projects in Winston County.

D.I.Y Christmas cards