Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey takes part in groundbreaking in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Cullman County on Monday.

Ivey participated in a groundbreaking for the expansion of Cullman Electric Cooperative’s Sprout Fiber Internet.

Since 2020, Sprout has grown to reach approximately half of Cullman Electric Cooperative’s members.

ALSO SEE: Two dead after small plane crashes near Hwy. 127 in Limestone Co.

This year, the cooperative announced it’s expanding its services to 12 new zones.

Ivey says having access to the internet is critical.

ALSO SEE: Looking ahead to Decatur’s predetermination hearing for the officers involved in Steve Perkins’ death

“It’s vital to all of us,” she said.

During her visit to Cullman, the Governor also spoke about upcoming expansion projects in Winston County.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.