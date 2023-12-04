Alabama Forestry Commission lifts burn ban, few counties remain under ‘fuel advisory’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Forestry Commission has announced that all burn restrictions across the state have been lifted effective immediately.

Officials say the following 11 northeast counties will remain under a fuel advisory:

Blount

Calhoun

Cherokee

Clay

Cleburne

Etowah

Jefferson

Randolph

Shelby

St. Clair

Talladega

A “fuel advisory” means that extra safety precautions are required during burning because of the dry conditions.

“Although we still have not received enough rain to eliminate drought conditions in all areas of the state, we are beginning to see a wetter pattern,” State Forrester Rick Oates said. “With higher humidity and good recovery occurring at night from dew fall, surface levels have moved out of critical fire danger thresholds and the chance of significance wildfire potential has decreased across the state.”

The AFC will continue to issue burn permits as normal. Burn permits can be obtained by calling (800)392-5679. You can visit the AFC website for more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.