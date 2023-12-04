Deals
Alabama Forestry Commission lifts burn ban, few counties remain under ‘fuel advisory’

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Forestry Commission has announced that all burn restrictions across the state have been lifted effective immediately.

Officials say the following 11 northeast counties will remain under a fuel advisory:

  • Blount
  • Calhoun
  • Cherokee
  • Clay
  • Cleburne
  • Etowah
  • Jefferson
  • Randolph
  • Shelby
  • St. Clair
  • Talladega

A “fuel advisory” means that extra safety precautions are required during burning because of the dry conditions.

“Although we still have not received enough rain to eliminate drought conditions in all areas of the state, we are beginning to see a wetter pattern,” State Forrester Rick Oates said. “With higher humidity and good recovery occurring at night from dew fall, surface levels have moved out of critical fire danger thresholds and the chance of significance wildfire potential has decreased across the state.”

The AFC will continue to issue burn permits as normal. Burn permits can be obtained by calling (800)392-5679. You can visit the AFC website for more information.

