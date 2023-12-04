5 gift ideas for the women in your life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Who else is worn out from searching for the perfect gift for the woman in your life? Whether it’s your mom, grandma, sister, or daughter, these 5 gift ideas are perfect for all ages.

Erica DeSpain of All Things Madison is a champion for shopping locally. Putting dollars back into your community means so much, so she rounded up some ideas from local businesses that will make gifting easy.

1. For the girl who loves her hometown, this navy Huntsville sweater is a must! Caley Paige has so many sweet gifts and clothes, but this sweater caught her eye as soon as she walked in. It is a classic and timeless piece that would be a great gift for all ages!

2. Who can’t use some relaxation, especially this time of year? Terramé Salon and Day Spa has three locations in Midtown, Madison, and Jones Valley so no matter where you are you can run in to pick up a gift card and know that the recipient will be thrilled! Erica would suggest one of their spa packages for the busy mom, or even the teen getting into self-care.

For the one who needs a reason to unwind, she also recommends Just Breathe Massage in Madison! They have e-gift cards that can be sent for any of their services, including packages. They’ll often post when they have last-minute availability, so follow them on their socials!

3. How many of us have forgotten to move the Elf on the Shelf for a night...or more? For the family who is tired of moving the Elf, Santa’s Kindness is here to save the day. Available at Refuge Home Interiors, this is an ornament with a QR code that you scan daily (or weekly!) for a message from Santa about how to spread kindness and cheer throughout the season. You can also purchase a companion journal to keep track of your good deeds so Santa keeps you off the naughty list!

4. For the fashion lover with a lot of holiday parties to attend, you can’t go wrong with a trendy jumpsuit! Jumpsuits are a great way to stay warm while still looking party-ready. Erica found several at Filthy Gorgeous on Main in Madison that will fit the bill!

5. What’s the holiday season without holiday parties? For the holiday party hostess, it’s easy to grab some flowers from Noella’s or chocolates from Pizzelle’s and have a gift that’s always a hit. Stop by South and Pine in Downtown Madison to grab some sweet gifts that any hostess will be able to use and love!

