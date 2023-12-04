5 arrested, facing drug trafficking and possession charges in Irondale drug bust

Deals
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Five people have been arrested following a drug bust in Irondale, according to the authorities in Leeds and Irondale.

The Leeds Police Department Operations Support Unit, Leeds Police Department SWAT Team and the Irondale Police Department served a search warrant Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. in the 2200 Block of 5th Avenue South in Irondale. Authorities say the warrant was obtained related to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

When officers made entry into the home, detectives say they recovered multiple fully automatic weapons, equipment believed to be used to modify semiautomatic weapons to fully automatic, stolen property, fentanyl, methamphetamines, other narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers took five people into custody, including 25-year-old Markell Jewaun Felder, 23-year-old Amber Nicole Rozell, 29-year-old Kiara Latris Williams, 21-year-old Marquel Demetrice Holmes, and 23-year-old Markerris Je’Mar Holmes, all of Irondale, into custody.

Markell Felder is charged with Drug Trafficking x2, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $3,016,000.

Amber Rozell is charged with Drug Trafficking x2, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $111,000.

Kiara Williams is charged with Drug Trafficking x2 and Unlawful Possession of Paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $106,000.

Marquel Holmes was charged with Drug Trafficking x2 and Unlawful Possession of Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $2,006,000.

Markerris Holmes was charged with Drug Trafficking x2, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $206,000.

All five suspects are in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

“It is obvious from the items recovered that these individuals were inside a residence which was packaging narcotics for sale and modifying firearms to make them fully automatic,” says Leed Police Chief Irwin. “I am proud of our officers and appreciate the assistance of the Irondale Police Department. When we all work together, we can remove individuals who are causing a danger inside our communities. These firearms and illegal narcotics are destroying lives in our society. I want to let our officers know what a difference it makes when we remove these criminals from our area. I am proud of them and our entire department. Our entire department works together by sharing information and investigating the possession and distribution of narcotics daily because most criminal activity revolves around drugs. I am proud of our federal partners who responded once we located these firearms. The Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HISI) are assisting us in this investigation and we expect that this recovery will lead to federal charges.”

If you have any information related to this case or other illegal activity, contact the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581.

