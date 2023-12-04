3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On November 29, at 2:07 PM, Dothan Police Department Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash with injuries involving three vehicles, a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500, a 2007 Freightliner, and a 2011 Mazda 3 in the 2300 block of Ross Clark Circle.

According to Dothan Police, the Dodge Ram was exiting private property when the Freightliner collided with the Dodge Ram causing both vehicles to cross the median into the oncoming lane. Debris from the collision went into the path of the Mazda 3 causing minor damage.

There were two occupants in the Dodge Ram and during the collision, the passenger, 3-year-old Tristan McGowan of Dothan, was ejected from the vehicle. Both occupants were transported to a local hospital and McGowan was then flown to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham in critical condition. On December 2, Tristan McGowan succumbed to his injuries.

The Dothan Police Department expresses their deepest condolences to the McGowan family, and all parties involved.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Dothan Police Department Traffic Division.

