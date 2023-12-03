No.1 Michigan will face off against No. 4 Alabama in CFP Semifinal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama will face off against each other for the Rose Bowl Game in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, announced on Sunday.

The Wolverines, Big Ten Conference Champions, and the Crimson Tide, Southeastern Conference Champions, will compete on New Year’s Day for the sixth meeting between the squads.

The Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential will take place at 3 p.m. CT at the Rose Bowl Stadium. This will be Michigan’s 21st appearance and the eighth trip for Alabama to Pasadena.

Both teams have the winningest programs in college football history having played over five times with four matchups in bowl games. Alabama hopes to add another to the win column against Michigan, leading the Wolverines 3-2.

“We are excited to host a College Football Playoff Semifinal, which will also be the first-ever matchup of Michigan and Alabama in a Rose Bowl Game,” said Pasadena Tournament of Roses President Alex Aghajanian. “We are thrilled to welcome two storied football programs to Pasadena for The Granddaddy of Them All.”

The Wolverines finished the regular season with a 26-0 victory over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday. Putting Michigan at a perfect 13-0 overall record and a 9-0 mark in conference play.

The Crimson Tide finished the regular season with an SEC Championship win overtaking the reigning two-time National Champions Georgia 27-24. Alabama will head to the CFP Semifinals with a 12-1 record and an 8-0 record in the SEC.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. For more information on the Rose Bowl Game, click here.

