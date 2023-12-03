No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide crowned SEC Champions, ends Georgia’s 29 game win streak

ATLANTA, Ga. (WAFF) - The No. 8 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide snapped No. 1 Georgia’s 29-game win streak Saturday, claiming its 30th SEC Championship title winning 27-24.

After giving up a touchdown on the first drive of the game, Alabama’s defense able to keep the Bulldogs off the board the rest of the first half and limited Georgia’s offense the rest of the way. Tide Quarterback Jalen Milroe threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns to take down the reigning National Champions.

With Alabama’s win over Georgia, both teams will have to wait to see if the committee will grant them a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

“I mean what else do we have to prove,” Offensive Lineman Tyler Booker said following the win. “We beat the number one team, back-to-back champs, why wouldn’t we be in the playoffs. You can’t leave the SEC out. And I feel we proved that today. We forced the committee’s hand today.”

Alabama has won eleven straight games. Nick Saban is 11-1 in career SEC Championship games.

“We won the SEC,” Tide Head Coach Nick Saban said after the game. “We beat the number one team in the country, which, everyone in the committee thought was the number one team in the country, and they won 29 straight games. So, if we needed something to pass the eye test, I guess that contributed to it significantly. And if you really want the four best teams to compete, the four most deserving teams, we’re not the same team when we played Texas.”

Alabama and Georgia will learn their fate in the selection show on Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.