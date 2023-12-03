Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Man fatally stabs 4 family members, including 2 children, before police shoot and kill him

Police say a man stabbed and killed four of his family members. He also reportedly injured 2 officers responding to the scene before police shot him. (WABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — A man killed four family members, including two children, at their Queens home in New York City and stabbed two police officers who then shot him dead on Sunday morning, officials said.

The suspect was identified as Courtney Gordon, a 38-year-old Bronx resident who had been visiting family at their home in the Far Rockaway neighborhood, police said. He was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Among the victims were a 12-year old boy, a 44-year old woman, and a male in his 30s who were pronounced dead at the scene. An 11-year old girl was found in front of the house and transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police said they were all suspected to have died from stab wounds. Their identities have not yet been released.

The two police officers, one stabbed in the neck and chest area, and another slashed in the head are expected to recover.

Another woman, 61, was injured in the attack. She is in critical condition after suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police had received a call from a young woman who said her cousin was killing her family at about 5:10 A.M. on Sunday morning, officials said in a press briefing.

When the officers pulled up to the driveway, they stopped to question Gordon, who was carrying a luggage bag, when he drew a knife and attacked the officers. One of the officers shot him dead, police said.

Additional police officers deployed to the scene weren’t immediately able to enter the home because of a fire that consumed the living room and foyer area. They believe Gordon had set the fire off after the deadly rampage. When fire officials had extinguished the fire, they found three of the victims dead inside.

“This scene was chaos. Multiple victims, a house on fire, and a mad man on a rampage, on a mission,” Patrick Hendry, the head of the New York Police Department’s police union, said at a media briefing later Sunday morning.

“The skill that this police officer had shooting and stopping the threat after he was being stabbed. Unbelievable skill,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Stephanie Green of Huntsville, Alabama.
Huntsville woman killed in Kentucky, officials still searching for suspect
A woman was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury after she allegedly stole from a woman...
Florence police arrest home healthcare worker accused of stealing from patient
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
the incident happened around 9:10 p.m. with officers responding to the 2700 block of Ashville...
Man injured after Saturday night shooting in Decatur

Latest News

FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021....
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ is No. 1 at the box office with $21 million debut
Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.
1 of 3 Palestinian students shot is paralyzed from the chest down, family says
Police say a man stabbed and killed four of his family members. He also reportedly injured 2...
4 people killed, 2 officers injured in New York stabbing
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Pentagon says a US warship, commercial ships attacked in Red Sea. Houthis claim attacking 2 ships