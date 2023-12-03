Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead after being struck by multiple vehicles in an overnight wreck on Interstate 565 in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc.’s spokesperson Don Webster, the wreck happened early Sunday around 12:20 a.m. near exit three of I-565 westbound.

The Huntsville Police Department said Kenneth Terrell Orr, 36, was the passenger of a vehicle that was on the right shoulder of the interstate just east of the Greenbrier Road exit. Terrell reportedly exited the vehicle and walked into lanes of traffic on the roadway where he was struck by several vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating the wreck.

