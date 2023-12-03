Fog & clouds early, some sun expected for the afternoon & mild.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, areas of fog & mist early, plenty of clouds through noon, but a chance for some sun to pop this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s. Cool and dry Sunday night. Low temps in the 40s.

Sunshine & breezy for Monday with temps in the 50s. Winds out the northwest will gust to 25 MPH. More sunshine for Tuesday through Friday. Cooler temps for midweek, but a nice sunny and dry stretch of weather. After high temps reach the 60s Tuesday, only around 50 degrees for Wednesday. Temps return to the 60s Friday. Overnight low temps in the 30s.

Early call for next weekend, sunny Saturday with a chance of showers for Sunday. High temps in the 60s.

