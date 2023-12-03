Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is dead and a man is injured following a Saturday night crash in Meridianville.
According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc.’s spokesperson Don Webster, the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. on Cedar Brook Drive and Monroe Road. A 34-year-old woman was killed. A man was taken to Huntsville Hospital and Trauma Services with non-life-threatening injuries.
The wreck is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
