Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is dead and a man is injured following a Saturday night crash in Meridianville.

According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc.’s spokesperson Don Webster, the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. on Cedar Brook Drive and Monroe Road. A 34-year-old woman was killed. A man was taken to Huntsville Hospital and Trauma Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.