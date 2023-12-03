Black Lives Matter members arrive in Decatur ahead of predetermination hearing in support of Steve Perkins

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Support for Steve Perkins now includes members of the influential Black Lives Matter group.

Saturday, members from across the country arrived in Decatur to join local cries for justice and accountability.

“We’re tired of having press conferences,” said Eric Hall, a member of Black Lives Matter from Birmingham. “We’re tired of coming before the public begging those who have positions of power to do the right thing. Damn it, do the right thing!”

Their message was clear: they believe too many people are still dying at the hands of police with little to no accountability afterwards.

Members like Andrew Joseph even shared their painful experiences.

“My 14-year-old son was killed while in the custody of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department down in Tampa, Florida,” he said. “So I know first-hand experience how it feels to go to the graveyard to visit your loved one.”

They all plan to stay in the city for Monday’s predetermination hearing, hoping that it is the first domino to fall in their quest for justice for Steve Perkins.

“On behalf of Black Lives Matters Grassroots and all of our chapters, on behalf of people who support justice, on behalf of people who want to see justice for the families of Steve Perkins, we are here and we will continue to be here in whatever capacity we are needed,” said Los Angeles member known as Akili.

The hearing on Monday will only focus on the job status of the four officers involved.

Prosecution will only come from the Morgan County District Attorney’s office, and that investigation is still ongoing.

