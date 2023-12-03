Deals
Auburn to face Maryland in Music City Bowl

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of...
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Andreya Ash
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers are going bowling in the Music City.

The Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins will face off on Dec. 30 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+.

This will be the first meeting between the schools since 1983.

Auburn, led by first-year head coach Hugh Freeze, finished the season with an overall record of 6-6. This will be Freeze’s second Music City Bowl, having coached Ole Miss to a win in 2013.

Auburn is no stranger to the Music City Bowl, claiming victories in 2003 and 2018.

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley is in his 5th season and led the Terrapins to an overall record of 7-5 this season.

Click here for tickets and more information.

