Shoals community helps raise over $18K for 10-year-old’s recovery

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals community came together on Friday and Saturday for a barbecue fundraiser to help with 10-year-old Cayson McClung’s medical expenses.

Numerous fire departments in the Shoals helped out by smoking and selling meats Friday night to kick off the fundraiser, and by the end of the night, all the meat was sold.

McClung is recovering from being shot while trying to defend his mother just before she was murdered in October. People from all over the Colbert County community went out to the fundraiser to donate and volunteer their time.

Colbert County Deputy Coroner Matt Moore organized this fundraiser. He said as of right now, they have sold more than 420 pieces of meat.

All the money from the fundraiser will go to the McClung family who have faced a lot in the last month. Cayson McClung and his mother Ashley McClung were both shot in Sheffield by Ashley McClung’s boyfriend Adam Narmore.

The fundraiser is expected to raise over $18,900 just from the smoked meat. On Saturday, lots of people were still showing out and donating as they picked up their meat. Moore says it will probably be over $19,000 going straight to the McClung family.

For the last month, the Shoals community has put together fundraiser after fundraiser to help the family with medical expenses, gas money, funeral arrangements, and more.

“Oh yeah, there’s no doubt about it,” Moore said. “Tragic situation and what he did, it’s just, there’s no words I can think of off the top of my head for what transpired that night. So we wanted to do this to help his family with this situation with the expenses.”

Billy McClung, Cayson’s father, said he wants everyone to know how thankful Cayson is for the fundraiser and seeing the community together.

Among the barbecue fundraiser, The Romans Warrior Foundation which offers healing services for veterans, first responders and their families also provided a $500 check to Billy McClung. McClung was a first responder and the foundation said what Cayson did was about as heroic as it comes.

